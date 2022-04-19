The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) have announced the recipients of their inaugural Flight Training Scholarship.
Ten students were selected from a field of applicants residing in Reno and the surrounding area including Carson City, Fallon and Truckee.
Supported by a fundraising campaign and matching grant from the Ray Foundation, scholarships were opened to 15–22-year-olds.
"With the success of our NVBAA / GRADD sponsored STEM education area during Race Week each year, it made sense to expand that reach to actual flight training for local youth,” said Fred Telling, President and CEO for RARA. “Flight training used to be something a summer job could pay for, but in today’s economy that really isn’t possible anymore. We are thrilled to be able to provide this path to deserving young people to help them realize their dreams of flight.”
Ten aspiring young pilots have been awarded scholarships to help achieve their Private Pilot License (PPL). Modeled after successful programs at SUN ‘n FUN’s Aerospace Center for Excellence, AOPA and EAA, the program implements best practices and administrative policies to ensure the best chance of success for the young pilots in training.
In addition to the training itself, the scholarship ensures that mentors are available to help the students with specific challenges during their journey.
The 2022 Reno Air Racing Association Flight Training Scholarship recipients are:
- Koree Bostrom
- Jonathon Burleson
- Clinton Dewitt
- Hunter Drost
- Patrick Fredrickson
- Xavier Frock
- Annaliese Hornback
- Kurtis LeMay
- Justin Pedersen
- Thomas Vann
“Providing these scholarships not only gives these students an opportunity to learn to fly, but also shows that that the Reno Air Races are fully invested in contributing more to the future of flight than just inspiration on the track,” said Greg Gibson, Scholarship Coordinator for RARA.
The scholarships are awarded in two parts; first the student receives the funding to solo, then upon achieving that milestone they receive access to the funds to complete their PPL.
“Flight training will begin over the summer months, and the students are expected to be well underway with lots to report in September when Race Week comes around,” said Gibson. “They will be official ambassadors to this year’s STIHL National Championship Air Races and be able to meet the pilots and share their journey and accomplishments with our race fans.”
Scholarships are planned to be awarded annually, with the application window opening in December each year. For more information, visit airrace.org/flight-training-scholarships/.