The fourth annual Paint Nevada Pink begins Oct.1 in downtown Reno as the Reno Arch lights up pink at dusk.
Paint Nevada Pink organizer Nevada Cancer Coalition, along with breast cancer physicians, survivors and advocates will join together under the arch as it’s lit pink for a photo op and, likely, a big cheer.
The Reno Arch will remain pink throughout October to help raise awareness for the importance of regular screening mammograms to help find breast cancers earlier, when they’re easier to treat.
A number of northern Nevada businesses – and others across the state – turn their signs and buildings pink in October to help raise awareness for breast cancer.
The key action during the Paint Nevada Pink campaign that goes along with all of this awareness is for Nevadans to take the pledge to get screened for breast cancer within the next 12 months or remind a loved one to do so.
“Breast cancer screening can be intimidating, overwhelming, and a low priority for some women who have questions about when to start screening, how often to screen, and whether they’re affected by things such as genetics or dense breast tissue,” Cari Herington, Nevada Cancer Coalition’s executive director, said. “Since we started Paint Nevada Pink we’ve been able help our partners promote one consistent message: annual mammograms beginning at age 40 can find breast cancers earlier when they’re easiest to treat.
“We also encourage women to begin the conversation with their healthcare providers before they reach 40 to determine if they should start screening earlier because of family history or increased risk factors,” Herington added.
For more information or to take the pledge visit http://PaintNevadaPink.com.