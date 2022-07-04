Reno City Councilmember Devon Reese today announced the Biggest Little Business Partnership (BLBP) which will allocate $65,000 of the Council's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to assist with small business license renewal fees.
Small businesses are defined as any business within city limits with gross receipts of $250,000 or less in a fiscal year.
“Many of our favorite small businesses and iconic Reno staples were hit hard as a result of the pandemic,” said Councilmember Reese. “I am so excited to launch the Biggest Little Business Partnership as a way to help these businesses overcome any setbacks and thrive once again in our great city.”
Once approved by the review committee, eligible small business owners will receive a business licensing fee waiver in the month their license is set to expire. Also upon approval, the City of Reno’s Business Licensing department will be notified and a credit will be added to the business account to waive applicable fees.
Applicants must fully complete the application to be considered for the award. Incomplete applications will automatically be denied.
The application to apply is now open and can be found here. Aplicación disponible en español.