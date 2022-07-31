The Reno Fire Department, REMSA, and Reno Police are on scene of an extraction traffic crash involving two vehicles.
It happened at 3 p.m. on South Virginia St. near McCarran Blvd.
One lane heading southbound on Virginia St. was closed until the rolled over vehicle was towed away.
RPD say one person had to be extracted from their vehicle and one person with minor injuries was transported by REMSA.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.
