The Reno Kennel Club's Annual All-Breed Dog Show is being held at the Reno Livestock Event Center from August 18 to August 20.
The three day event features juniors and beginner puppy conformation classes, and a National Owner-Handled Series competition for dogs that are exhibited by their owners.
The top 10 dogs in each breed will be invited to attend the AKC National Owner-Handled Series at the prestigious AKC National Championship by Royal Canin in Florida on December 15 and 16.
Each day, The Reno Kennel Club Inc, will be awarding a Best Junior Handler $500 out of their very own scholarship fund.
Junior Handlers are between the ages of 9 and 18-years-old. A Junior Handler must obtain a Junior Number prior to the day of the event to track their wins.
Junior Handlers can also compete in regular conformation.
Parking and admission are free for this event, and shows start at 8 a.m.
(Reno Kennel Club)