A Reno man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man outside a 7-Eleven in 2022.
On March 27, 2022, then 18-year-old Kamahri Berreman was arrested for his connection in a shooting that killed 28-year-old Eliazer Obed of Reno.
On May 1st, Berreman pled guilty to 2nd Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon.
Berreman could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.
He is expected to be sentenced on July 6.
--------------------
Original story from April 7, 2022:
A Reno teen is charged with murder in connection with a shooting near a 7-Eleven late last month.
Police say 18-year-old Kamahri Berreman was arrested for his alleged involvement. Officers also believe that he did not act alone.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 27th in the block 3000 of South Virginia Street.
Police say the victim, 28-year-old Eliazer Obed of Reno died on scene.
Police say they believe Obed was not the intended target.
They also say a woman was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information. You can call or text your anonymous tip to 775-322-4900.