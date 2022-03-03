The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a Reno man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking.
Vincent Floyd Latham, 51 was arrested in November by detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) who had conducted an extensive investigation revealing information that the defendant was selling large quantities of narcotics.
During their investigation, RNU detectives stopped Latham as he was traveling in East Reno and located over 16 pounds of Methamphetamine, as well as fentanyl and cocaine in his vehicle.
Latham was arrested, prosecuted and ultimately pled guilty to Attempting to Traffic more than 400 grams of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
He was sentenced this Monday by District Court Judge Scott Freeman to the maximum term of incarceration as requested by Deputy District Attorney Michael Vieta-Kabell.
Latham received 20 years in prison, with parole eligibility set to begin after 8 years has been served.