The Washoe County District Attorney announced that Mark Anthony Oseguera-Chavez,22 from Reno has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation and prosecution conducted through the Washoe County Child Advocacy Center (CAC).
Oseguera-Chavez pled guilty last October to two counts of Lewdness with a Child Under the Age of 14 Years and was sentenced On Thursday, February 10.
Based on the sentence received, Oseguera-Chavez must serve a minimum of 20 years in prison before parole eligibility begins.
The case against Oseguera-Chavez began in May 2020, when Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of a 11-year-old female victim. Oseguera-Chavez was identified as a suspect when it was determined that he had sexually abused the child on multiple occasions over the course of a 5-month period.
At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Brittany Bishop argued that the nature of the crime, and subsequent threats and violence by the defendant during the course of the investigation, warranted the maximum possible sentence so as to provide justice for the victim and her family, and to protect the community at large.