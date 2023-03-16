Reno Native Serves as Member of U.S. Navy’s Submarine Force

Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryce Atkins, from Reno, is one of the sailors to serve aboard the USS Springfield, operating out of Naval Base Guam.
Atkins is a 2016 graduate of Spanish Springs High School and joined the Navy five years ago.
Today, Atkins serves as an information technician. He's responsible for operating and maintaining Navy global satellite telecommunications systems and mainframe computers on board submarines.
Navy officials are emphasizing the role I.T. plays in the security of the U.S., as 90% of global commerce travels by sea and access to the internet relies on the security of undersea fiber optic cables.