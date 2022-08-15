A Reno native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO ("Take Charge and Move Out") mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Lesly Captain, a 2012 Sparks High School graduate, joined the Navy seven years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do something different,” said Captain. "I was trying to go to new places and travel. The Navy offered me those opportunities."
Today, Captain serves as a master-at-arms.
“My favorite thing about my job is the community,” said Captain.
Captain uses skills and values similar to those found in Reno to succeed in the Navy.
“The lesson I learned from my hometown that has helped me during my Navy career is being able to speak up for myself,” said Captain. "I was a very shy person but now I can meet new people and I feel comfortable talking with others."
The Navy's presence aboard an Air Force base in the middle of America may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean; however, the central location allows for the deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment’s notice. This quick response is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.
The Navy command consists of a Wing staff, the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, and three Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadrons: The "Ironmen" of VQ 3, the "Shadows" of VQ 4 and the “Roughnecks” of VQ 7.
STRATCOMMWING One employs more than 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft fleet, an airborne command post and communications relay based on the Boeing 707.
Their mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as ‘Take Charge and Move Out!’ Adapted as TACAMO and now the command’s nickname, the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.
Serving in the Navy means Captain is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to the National Defense Strategy by being anywhere at any time,” said Captain.
Captain and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest Navy accomplishment is being able to show my son what you can do if you put your mind to it,” said Captain. "I'm also proud to be an immigrant Latina succeeding in a career field that might not be seen as female-dominated."
As Captain and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“To me, serving in the Navy means being able to make my family proud,” added Captain. "That was a goal I had when I joined, and it is a goal I keep today; I wanted to make my family proud because they are why I am able to do this. The Navy is not easy-- especially as a mom. My family’s support is why I am here today. I would not be where I am today without them. Their support has been critical to my ability to stay in for seven years.”