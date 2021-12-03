UPDATE:
The Reno Police Department confirmed Sagan Elias is now safe at home.
Sagan was seen at 1:04 p.m. at a dog training facility off of North McCarran and Sutro.
An employee at the facility says she talked to Sagan for two minutes before walking away heading east on north McCarran Blvd.
------
The Reno Police Department and Washoe County School Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since walking away from school.
Officers responded to Swope Middle School (901 Keele Dr) on a report of a missing student. Officers learned that at approximately 11 a.m. today, 12-year-old Sagan Elias was seen leaving the school after a disagreement with a teacher.
Sagan left the school on foot and did not appear to be in distress.
Sagan is described as a 12 year old female, 5’2” tall, 60 lbs, long light brown hair, and hazel eyes.
Sagan was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt , with “SWOPE” in blue lettering across the front, dark colored pants, and was carrying a jacket with a fur lined hood.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188