The Reno Police Department (RPD) is recognizing community members who have spent years of their retirement stepping up to help officers prevent crime and increase patrols throughout the city.
On Tuesday, RPD celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the Senior Auxiliary Volunteer Effort, also known as SAVE. The program was organized in 1997. SAVE Officers relieve Reno Police Officers of certain duties, allowing the officers more time with crime prevention.
"Basically they call us the eyes and ears of the police department," said Donald Klasic, who has been a SAVE member for about 23 years. "Our job is to basically drive around town, do patrols, look for handicap parking violators, look for abandoned vehicles, and help get them off the streets.
Currently there are about 70 members of SAVE. The group consists of seniors, 50 years old and older. They dedicate at least four hours a week for this volunteer effort. The annual amount of volunteer hours accumulates to more than 20,000 annually.
At Tuesday's event at the National Automobile Museum, new members received their badges, and founding members were recognized for their years of service.
"It's always good to hear feedback that we're doing a good job. We like to be thanked. That's our only pay." said Klasic. "What we have are a bunch of people who over the years have the same motivation to join. We have a lot of people who are retired and they keep telling us they want to give back to the community. The community has given them so much and they want to give back. And that's something I've heard the entire time I've been with SAVE."
Charles Wesley Kettering II, a long-time member of SAVE said, "It becomes kind of like a part time job and it's a good one. You meet people you get around town. I know the streets of Reno much better than if I haven't been in SAVE believe me."
SAVE is always looking for more volunteers.