Reno police say a woman's husband is the primary suspect in a homicide early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a home on Tybo Avene just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday and found a woman who had been shot.
She died at the scene.
Investigators say the woman's husband, identified as 30-year-old Mark Forcum is the suspect, but they say he's currently on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Forcum is suspected to be traveling in a 2018 White Ford Explorer with a Nevada Army Veteran license plate 789A.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2121.
You can also call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com
(Reno Police Department)