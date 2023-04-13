Reno Police now tell us after watching surveillance video, a man was not stabbed on east 4th Street Thursday just after 3 p.m.
Instead, police say the manager of the K Bazar store was actually cut in the head with a case containing a CD or DVD that the suspect threw at the manager.
The manger was hospitalized but should survive.
Police are still looking for the suspect but don't believe he's a threat to the public.
So far, no suspect description has been released.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.