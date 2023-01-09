Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
Reno Public Market, formerly the retail shopping center Shopper’s Square, has been owned and operated by The Casazza family for over 50 years. The Casazzas partnered with developer Foothill Partners and real estate manager Loja Real Estate in 2016 to begin revitalization efforts of the shopping space for Midtown Reno.
“Seeing my family’s history and business get a second life as Reno Public Market is incredible to see,” said Rick Casazza, partner in Reno Public Market LLC and senior vice president at Colliers International. “I feel like it was only yesterday when my family and I were breaking ground on Shopper’s Square. Now my family gets to enjoy an incredible community gathering space alongside the rest of Reno-Tahoe.”
Over the holiday season, Reno Public Market hosted a holiday pop-up to show locals a peek at what is to come at its location on the corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street.
“Reno Public Market offers a true sense of what Reno’s local food scene has to offer all under one roof.” said Steve Schroeder, general manager of Fireten Hospitality which runs the food hall at Reno Public Market. “We have a very diverse food offering here. All our vendors are local operators. We’ve also prioritized convenience. You’ll be able to order any food or dessert item through our app, sit down with your family and friends and receive a text when your order is ready. No more lines. This food hall is good for our community, our economy and our tourists.”
Reno Public Market has activities planned throughout the weekend for grand opening attendees.
Face painting and live art are available all days of the Grand Opening Weekend from 12-4 p.m. Reno Public Market tenants Far Out, Wyld Market, and Makers Paradise Art Collective are also adding to the festivities. Far Out is hosting a family-friendly scavenger hunt every day of the grand opening weekend. Wyld Market is hosting a gallery opening for Golden Black, an artist featured at past Burning Man celebrations.Makers Paradise Art Collective is hosting art-making for kids on the RPM Stage Live@Faye’s on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
“It’s been a long time coming, but we are excited to open our doors to the community” said Doug Wiele, president and founding partner of Foothill Partners. “The food our vendors have to offer is just the start to the fun our community can have this weekend.”
Besides numerous food choices, music from local artists will be playing all weekend at Live@Faye’s. Performances are from 2-6 p.m. and 7-10 p.m all weekend. Featured artists include DJ Ryon, Marty O-Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra, Buffalo Moses and his Ex-Wives, DJ Duo Mark Sexton & Chuck Tyler, Killer Whale and El Raj.
“Our stage is built for the community,” said Nettie Oliverio, arts & culture director of Reno Public Market. “We’re ensuring our headliners reflect that mission.”
Reno Public Market will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sundays. It will be closed on Tuesdays. For more information, visit Reno Public Market