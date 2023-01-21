STEP2’s newest event, Reno Soup Week, starts Sunday, January 22, 2023, and goes through Saturday, January 29, 2023.
January is National Soup Month, and STEP2 invites the community to celebrate this with a warm and wonderful week of tasty soup while supporting their efforts to break the cycle of addiction and violence in families.
Soup packages have been delivered to those who purchased them and participants are invited to head out to the eight soup locations with their soup coins and passports to enjoy their complimentary cups of soup.
Those who were unable to purchase soup packages before they sold out can still support this event, and STEP2, by visiting any of the soup locations during the week and purchasing soup directly from them, donating to STEP2, and participating in the Reno Soup Week raffle. More details can be found at RenoSoupWeek.com.
“We are absolutely thrilled to share that, due to the truly generous support of our community, we have sold out of soup packages this first year! We hope everyone enjoys the goodies and heads out to redeem their complimentary soups with their soup coins,” said Mari Hutchinson, CEO of STEP2. “We also want to invite the general community to visit these locations during the week and purchase soup directly from them. They have been so supportive of us, we would love for our community to support them!”
The eight participating establishments are Centro South, Grafted Whiskey & Wine Bar, Great Full Gardens, Mari Chuy’s, Nothing To It!, Peavine Taphouse Eats & Beats, Süp, and The Cheese Board.
Sponsors of this event are Swizzle Brand Solutions, Cherry Bomb Catering, Dickson Commercial Group, Dorinda’s Chocolates, Eyehook Gallery, Get Certified Food Safety, Nothing To It! Culinary Center, Reno Recipes, Sierra Meat & Seafood, Sunshine Tahoe, and Pamela Troy & Robert Goldberg.
To learn more about Reno Soup Week, please visit RenoSoupWeek.com