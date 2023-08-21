August is National Black Business Month, and Yelp Reno has partnered with more than 15 local black-owned businesses to create northern Nevada's first Black business month celebration.
The celebration has five free events, the very first starting on newly proclaimed Black Business Day Monday, August 21.
Monday's #BlackOwnedInReno Kickoff event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is offering food drinks, mini pole fitness lessons and more at Ethaeriel Studio in Reno.
Rising For People Coffee Co. will also be starting their week long event offering a complimentary item from a special menu featuring some of their favorite roasts.
On Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. attendees can be a part of the launch of Uncle Nearest's Rye, a whiskey maker preserving the legacy of a former slave who became the first African-American Master distiller on record. Enjoy food, live music, and samples of other Black-owned beer brands.
On Monday, August 28, attendees can come together to experience Ethiopian cuisine and culture hosted at Zagol Ethiopian restaurant from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The finale of Black Business Month celebrations will be on Tuesday, August 29 at Z Bar. Cocktails, summer vibes and delicious food await attendees between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m in this 21+ event.
Learn more about #BlackOwnedInReno events and RSVP on Yelp.