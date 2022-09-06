Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures of 100-105 degrees with morning low temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average for early September. Isolated locations may reach 107 degrees across portions of the Nevada Basin and Range today. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...This prolonged period of heat may significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The hottest day of this heat wave is expected to be today with highs reaching or exceeding their all- time records for the month of September. After another record breaking day on Wednesday, temperatures will drop off a few degrees each day through the remainder of the week. However, they will remain well above average and some health impacts may still be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&