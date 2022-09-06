The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is experiencing one of its busiest weeks yet!
They are highly recommending passengers get to the airport at least two hours before flights to give yourself time with longer security and check-in lines.
"So, we're really busy early in the morning, then right around lunch time, and then we're busy again in that afternoon period. So, that's why it's really important to get here a few hours early because you might run into nobody or you might run into a whole long line of people,” says Stacey Sunday, Director of Corporate Communications Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
To help smooth out your travel experience the airport recommends bringing a reusable water bottle, snacks, keeping your electronics charged, and checking your flight status ahead of time.