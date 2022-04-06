The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is about to undergo a multi-year project that will expand parking and ticketing among other features.
The largest-ever construction project, called MoreRNO, is set to begin this spring.
The first impacts that passengers will notice will be in the Ticketing Hall, as the airport team works to expand the space.
Other improvements will include a new consolidated car rental facility and parking garage expansion, public safety center, new terminal entry and exit, concourse reconstruction and expansion, and a remodel of the terminal mezzanine.
“As we move into a new era for our beloved airport, have confidence that we will work hard to maintain the convenience RNO passengers have come to know and the amenities that make our airport special,” said Daren Griffin, President/CEO of Reno-Tahoe International Airport. “We appreciate the support we receive from our region and want to thank everyone for their patience over the next several years as we work to bring the facilities and services our passengers deserve.”
Representatives say because of the changes, passengers now are asked to arrive two hours early due to parking, airline check-in, and TSA security screening.
Currently, RNO offers 13 airlines to 27 destinations.
(Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority contributed to this report.)