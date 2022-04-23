Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network (YPN) will be holding its Twelfth Annual Non-Profit Night event on April 27.
Reno Tahoe YPN will be hosting over 40 non-profit organizations representing various causes in the Truckee Meadows region to help these organizations recruit new board members and volunteers as well as network with the community and spread awareness about their organizations.
Non-profit night also helps encourage young professionals to become more involved in community service outreach.
This is a free event and attendees can sample appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
The event will be held at the Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center, 625 Innovation Drive on Wednesday, April 27 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
You can reserve your spot as a nonprofit registrant or community attendee by scanning the below QR codes: