According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) February 2023 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.5 percent in February 2023 which was unchanged from January 2023.
Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted.
In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 6 percent in the Las Vegas area, 4.5 percent in Reno, and 5.2 percent in the Carson area in February 2023.
In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Lander County at 3.9 percent, and Nye County had the highest rate at 6.7 percent. For a look at the unemployment rate in your county, visit our Area Profiles Page.
Additional information on unemployment estimates along with a complete breakout of unemployment in counties, cities, and other areas in Nevada can be found by visiting DETR's Local Area Unemployment Statistics page. Additionally, employment estimates by industry can be found at their Current Employment Statistics page.
(Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation)