A 100 year celebration for the Reno Vulcanizing business, kept in the family for 4 generations, serving and being apart of the community every step of the way.
Steve Besso, one Owner of a local Reno Vulcanizing tells us how it all started
"My grandfather has a stable in Reno, so he was boarding horses in 1922 he decided, you know things are changing I better look into another industry, so he gets involved in working on cars and selling tires." But keeping a business thriving for 100 years is no easy task, Besso explains "It's difficult you know, a lot of very trying times from the depression, WW2, Vietnam, multiple recessions and COVID."
The three beneficiaries of the event fundraising are the Nevada Diabetes Association, who also presented the Emerald of Excellence award to Steve Besso and his family representing the best people in our community with the biggest impact, the Reno Veterans Guest House and the National Automobile Museum where the event was held.
The Museum was the perfect location for the celebration because it represents all of the stages of what they've gone through as a business. The 1920's theme had everyone dressed to the nines to honor the business being established in 1922.
They even have a 1929 Ford Model A Pickup Truck up for raffle, but this car has more history than one might think, Besso says "The car itself we purchased from a gentlemen that actually was an employee of ours in the 1950's, we had no idea."
Even if you didn't attend the event, you still have a chance to donate for a raffle ticket and possibly win the classic car, the charities will stop selling tickets for the truck to raise money in November and in December they will announce the winner.
You can find the raffle link here: