Staying merry and bright isn't always easy during the holidays. The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Nevada says it sees an increase in calls for mental health help this time of year.
“We all build up these holidays to be a really big deal, and for other people, that’s anxiety-causing," said Executive Director Robin Reedy.
She heads NAMI's Nevada branch, which has offices in Reno, Carson City, and Las Vegas.
Reedy said that it's important for Nevadans to give themselves a break during the holidays.
“There’s just no problem with saying, ‘No, I can’t make that.’ Or, ‘That’s just not good for me.’ And take care of what works for you," she said.
Some strategies for healthy coping that Reedy recommends: log out of social media, count to ten, breathe deeply, or do a small chore and admire your work.
People who have loved ones who struggle with mental health can also offer support to their friends and family.
“If you get the feeling that there’s something more than just the regular anxiety, ask them, ‘Are you thinking about hurting yourself? What can we do?" she said. "It really does help. And what it shows is that you care.”
If you are thinking about hurting yourself or just need someone to talk to, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
To see what programs NAMI has to offer locally, visit naminorthernnevada.org.