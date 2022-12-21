On the longest, darkest night of the year, Reno's witches say it's a good time to give thanks and reflect on oneself.
"Winter solstices mean different things, but for me it’s always about gratitude," said Misty Grayknights, founder and owner of Reno Magick on Wells Avenue.
She said it makes sense historically why some pagans celebrate the day.
"When you’re sitting there in the dark for a long, long time, you start to fear – before science, of course – that it might not come back," she said. "And so, that was when you huddled together, and you lit the candles, and you were around the fire, and you blessed everything you had that was good.”
High priestess Stephanie Knights agrees that the winter solstice is spiritually significant.
“Winter solstice for me means community. It means love. It means joy. It means food. And it means celebration," she said, then added with a smile, "And it also means dirty Santa when we go around and ‘steal’ the other presents.”
Knights said that a witch or pagan might take the night to engage in a ritual involving crystals, candles, spell work, and reflective thoughts.
Though, she added, even non-witches can take the day to realign themselves.
“Witchcraft is for everybody. ... Magic is just you working with the energy around you and shifting it and transforming your life to be more in alignment with what you want," she said.
A non-pagan might take a moment to breathe, meditate, or light a candle.
“Lighting a candle is the simplest way to celebrate the solstice, to say, ‘Let the light return to my life,'" Grayknights said.
And on the darkest day of the year, she added, some light and a deep breath go a long way.