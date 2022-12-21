Weather Alert

...ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN RETURNS NEXT WEEK WITH STRONGER WINDS, HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW AND VALLEY RAIN... For the Christmas weekend, dry and mild conditions will prevail with valley inversions producing areas of haze especially in urban areas, and patchy nighttime and morning freezing fog in fog-prone Sierra valleys. A series of storms next week will bring periods of gusty winds, heavy mountain snow and valley rain with potential for widespread travel and recreation impacts. The strongest storm is currently expected to affect eastern California and western Nevada Monday night through Tuesday night. * WINDS: The strongest winds are most likely from Monday night through Tuesday morning. For lower elevations of northeast California, the Tahoe basin and western Nevada, wind gusts of 45-55 mph are anticipated, with gusts possibly exceeding 65 mph especially in wind prone areas. Gusts well over 100 mph will occur over Sierra ridges. * SIERRA RAIN AND SNOW: The heaviest rain and snowfall rates are expected late Monday night through Tuesday. Snow could begin to accumulate over the main Sierra passes starting late Tuesday morning, and into the Lake Tahoe basin and higher elevation roads of northeast California by Tuesday afternoon, continuing through Tuesday night. Storm snowfall totals of 2 or more feet are possible above 8000 feet, with several inches to over 1 foot possible between 5500 and 8000 feet. * LOWER ELEVATION RAIN: The heaviest rain is most likely in western Nevada valleys and foothills Tuesday morning and afternoon. Rainfall totals could reach 1 inch in the main urban areas of Reno-Sparks, Carson City and Minden, with up to 2 inches in foothill locations and lighter amounts farther east into west central Nevada. The rain may end as a short period of snow or a rain-snow mix by late Tuesday night in foothill locations, with light snow accumulations possible near and above 5500 feet including areas near Virginia City. Later next week through the New Year's holiday weekend, additional storm systems remain possible. The best chances for more snow continue to favor the Sierra, but light accumulations may occur in some western Nevada and eastern California valleys. The New Year's Eve period could see an elevated risk for winter travel impacts and increased winds. The quiet weather through this weekend brings an opportunity to plan for winter driving conditions and alternate options if traveling next week, and to secure or remove outdoor decorations if they are at risk of damage from strong winds.