Renown Health CEO Dr. Tony Slonim has been fired after several accounts of misconduct.
An internal investigation brought fourth by the Board of Directors of Renown Health was conducted after an anonymous letter was received to compliance and the board of potential misconduct by Dr. Slonim.
Renown’s current Chief Operating Officer, Sy Johnson, MBA, has been promoted to interim President and Chief Operating Officer.
Below is the following statement released by Renown Health:
Today, the Renown Health Board of Trustees, led by Adam Kramer, announced that Dr. Tony Slonim’s tenure has ended as president and CEO of Renown Health. Thomas R. Graf, M.D., FAAFP will now serve as interim Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Graf will assume the title and authority of CEO in addition to his current role as Chief Clinical and Quality Officer at Renown, and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs for University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. Sy Johnson, MBA, Renown’s current Chief Operating Officer has been promoted to interim President and COO.
Following the completion of a thorough investigation of concerns raised to the Board of Directors, the Board determined that Renown Health, its patients and staff required new leadership. Accordingly, Dr. Slonim has been terminated with cause as CEO of Renown Health.
Mr. Kramer announced the transition today by writing, “a new direction and leadership is needed given the critical work ahead. I have complete faith in Dr. Tom Graf and Sy Johnson, and their senior leadership teams, who already oversee health care system operations, and will help ensure a smooth transition.”
Dr. Graf will work in collaboration with Sy Johnson, MBA, interim President and Chief Operations Officer and an experienced team of healthcare executives, to lead Renown to achieve its strategic and operational goals. Kramer added, “For more than 160 years, Renown has provided health care that is affordable, accessible and of the highest quality for our community. This commitment continues as our 7,000 health care heroes continue doing what is most important, and what we do best - caring for our community.”
Dr. Graf will continue to fuel Renown’s transformation to a value-based care organization, help advance technologies to enhance the patient experience, and collaborate with providers in Renown Medical Group, acute care hospitals, and through the Western Clinical Alliance clinically integrated network, accountable care organization and affiliation with UNR Med.
Graf is a highly accomplished physician executive who has led health care and insurance organizations as well as a national consulting firm. A family medicine physician, researcher and academic, Dr. Graf has focused on driving quality improvement to lower the total cost of care. He has developed and published on care models that have delivered measurably better results for quality, cost, and experience in a variety of venues. He has practiced in an integrated delivery system, with over a decade at Geisinger (PA), as well as clinically integrated networks and accountable care organizations. He also has worked with a number of academic medical centers through his consulting work with The Chartis Group.
Dr. Graf adds, “My goal is to produce greater value for the patient by delivering care that is of highest clinical quality. Renown has a national reputation for delivering excellent care using approaches that are creative, innovative and maximize technology, and I look forward to engaging physicians and administrators in an agenda that supports this vision. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the great progress that Renown Health is making in becoming the best place to practice medicine and to receive care. I am excited to join this journey of transformation to value- based care, and to serve patients, clinicians and our community.”
Sy Johnson has led Renown Health hospital and network operations for almost seven years, most recently as Chief Of Staff / Chief Operating Officer and formerly as Renown’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Renown, Mr. Johnson served as CEO, Senior Vice President and as Chief Financial Officer for Peace Health in Vancouver, Washington, and in senior management with Arthur Andersen & Co and KPMG.