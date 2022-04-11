Renown Health has been recognized among Ragan’s “Top Places to Work” for 2022. Ragan’s award winners represent organizations that value internal communications, foster collaborative and innovative workplaces that champion caregivers, cultivate a culture that thrives with diverse ideas and backgrounds and supports professional growth and well-being.
Ragan judges noted that Renown Health earned its spot as a Top Place to Work Award by “taking swift action to respond to pandemic challenges.” They noted that, “the teams at Renown Health, serving northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California, practice emergency preparedness 365 days a year. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, those teams took swift action to ensure Renown and the community, remained ready and prepared.”
Renown had the foresight to create an Alternate Care Site (ACS) in the Mill Street parking structure of its Reno, Nevada Regional Medical Center. No other organization in northern Nevada, public or private, prepared for an overflow of patients with COVID-19. Until January 2021, the ACS served hundreds of hospitalized patients and allowed caregivers to remain on campus with access to lab, pharmacy, imaging, food and other crucial services. Patients are now cared for within one of Renown’s hospitals or monitored in their homes, 24/7 by clinicians in the Renown Transfer and Operations Center.
Many employees worked remotely throughout the pandemic, Renown’s human resources department listened to their thoughts and opinions. Positive feedback about remote work (which included decreased commute times, fewer distractions, improved work-life balance and a reduced carbon footprint) resulted in allowing more than 700 to continue working remotely, with having the option to “hotel” on site at any time.
In June 2020, the Renown Laboratory team sprang into action to help meet the growing demand for COVID-19 testing. Renown expanded staffing and in-house testing capabilities, allowing Renown to swab and process up to 1,000 COVID tests for patients each day and share results within hours. Working with the Mayor’s COVID-19 task force and local faith and community leaders, the hospital also provided free COVID-19 testing for communities of color to address health equity needs. After several weeks of employee and volunteer drive-thru vaccination events, Renown also supported the Washoe County Health District and the state in vaccinating more than 70,000 neighbors and caregivers.
Aristotle, supervisor of clinical nursing in Neurosciences says, “As a leader on my unit, I love the fact that I get to see the growth and development of my team, and be a part of a support system that helps elevate them in to the future endeavors to really breed that culture of excellence at Renown.”
Reviewers at Ragan stressed, “Employees want to work at organizations like Renown that champion their workforce and provide guidance, initiatives and resources that promote a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace, offer ample room for professional growth and provide effective communication that keeps them engaged and informed.”
After listening to employees, Renown announced a number of additional benefits to promote ways to increase work/life balance; support rest-and-recuperation strategies, and new financial resources essential to sustaining happy, high-performing teams. In U.S. News and World Report Best Hospital Rankings, Renown Regional Medical Center is named #1 in the State of Nevada for 2021. No other hospital in Nevada earned recognition from U.S. News.
