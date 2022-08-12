Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area.
The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday.
Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
Reno Fire Investigators determined 2 acre fire above Pinehaven Road started by an unattended campfire. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300. pic.twitter.com/dc251gXLb5— Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) August 12, 2022