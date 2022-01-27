There are some road closures now in effect as RTC continues construction on the Oddie Wells project.
Beginning on Thursday, January 27, the RTC will close access to and from Rock Boulevard on the north side of the Rock Boulevard/Oddie Boulevard intersection. This closure will be in place until Monday, January 31.
Drivers can take the detour from Sullivan Lane to Greenbrae Drive
Once construction on the north side of the intersection is complete, construction operations will move to the south side of the intersection.
Beginning on Tuesday, February 1, the RTC will close access to and from Rock Boulevard on the south side of the Rock Boulevard/Oddie Boulevard intersection. This closure will be in place until Wednesday February 2. Drivers can follow signage to the detour route at 12th Street to Prater Way to Rock Boulevard.
(RTC contributed to this report.)