The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction on the Oddie Wells Project and is advising the community of upcoming road closures due to construction activity.
Beginning on Thursday, January 27, the RTC will close access to and from Rock Boulevard on the north side of the Rock Boulevard/Oddie Boulevard intersection.
This closure will be in place until Monday, January 31.
Drivers can follow signage to the detour route at Sullivan Lane to Greenbrae Drive to Rock Boulevard. Through traffic on Oddie Boulevard will not be affected by the closure, but roadway users can anticipate a reduction in the number of travel lanes during construction.
The RTC plans to construct a raised cycle track on both sides of the roadway from Sutro Street in Reno to Pyramid Way in Sparks.
On Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to I-80, plans include a multiuse pathway on one side of the road and sidewalks on the other side. The new multiuse pathway will connect to the existing multiuse pathway along I-80 by UNR Farms
Once construction on the north side of the intersection is complete, construction operations will move to the south side of the intersection.
Beginning on Tuesday, February 1, the RTC will close access to and from Rock Boulevard on the south side of the Rock Boulevard/Oddie Boulevard intersection. This closure will be in place until Wednesday February 2. Drivers can follow signage to the detour route at 12th Street to Prater Way to Rock Boulevard. Through traffic on Oddie Boulevard will not be affected by the closure, but roadway users can anticipate a reduction in the number of travel lanes during construction.
The RTC reminds the community to use caution in and around the construction zone for everyone's safety.