13 different cooks served up beef fry's and bull testicles at the 31st annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry in Virginia City. The event is celebrating Basque styled food with a Irish twist, ahead of St. Patrick's Day.
Virginia City is known for having fun events throughout the year. Every year they kick their season off with the Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry.
Jay Carmona, the Chief Judge of the Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry mentions, "This event really kicks off the event season for the year."
Neil Horning, the event organizer adds, "People come out in the masses for this event, we have anything from tacos, to eggs rolls to pull boy sandwiches."
To add the the festivities, people really get into the Irish side of things by showing off all green and gold in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
Horning explains, "It wouldn't be the same if people didn't dress up, one of the more important things about events is atmosphere, it's what brings people back year in year out."
They even have a festive Irish and traditional Virginia City themed parade, with floats, vintage vehicles, costumes and of course, candy being thrown into the crowd.
Some of those visiting may think Rocky Mountain Oysters are from the ocean, but they will soon be shocked.
Horning says, "It's rocky mountain oysters... and most people know what that is. A lot of people think its from the ocean variety so we have to teach them as they get here."
Carmona adds, "Just get over it, it tastes like chicken."
Shane Anthony, who tried Rocky Mountain Oysters for the first time today says, "I guess it's the experience. Getting over the whole taboo part of it or whatever."
The Chief Judge says he loves this festival for the interesting recipes he gets to try, as he goes from booth to booth meeting all the competitors.
Carmona takes a huge bite and says, "It's pretty good."
Although Anthony tells us, "Some of them probably taste like... just what you think they are", as he chuckles.
Some of these booths have been family run for years on end.
A family member from the Nut Up or Shut Up booth tells us, "We mostly get first place every year, we only lost twice in 11 years."
The winners from this year for Professional Cook Best Overall Taste:
- Men Wielding Fire
- Canvas Cajones
- VC Mexican Kitchen
Ametuer Cook Best Overall Taste:
- Hillbilly Chilli
- North Lyon Fire
- Hey D's Nuts
Most Creative Dish:
- Lucky Charms
- Central Lyon Fire
- Nut Up Or Shut Up
Brandi Lee People's Choice:
- Nut Up Or Shut Up
- Central Lyn Fire
- Hillbilly Chilli
Best Team Name:
- Dolls N Balls
- Nut Up Or Shut Up
- Hey D's Nuts