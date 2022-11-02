Emergency crews had to cut a driver out of a pickup truck after it ended up in a ditch along La Posada Drive in Sparks Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Sparks Police tell us the driver was headed east near Cordoba when for some reason he veered into the center median and went off the roadway into the ditch.
Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the pickup. The driver was the only person inside the car.
The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The cause remains under investigation.
The roadway may be temporarily closed while crews clear the crash site.