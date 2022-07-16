On Friday July 15, 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check.
The operation was conducted in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN), a non-profit community organization.
During the operation, a 19-year-old volunteer was used to check 12 businesses.
Of those 12 businesses checked, 6 businesses failed the compliance check and served or sold alcohol to the volunteer
The businesses that passed and did not serve alcohol to the underage volunteer were:
- Maverick – 1391 N. McCarran Blvd.
- Loving Cup Bar – 188 California Ave.
- 1UP Bar – 214 W. Commercial Row
- The Library Tap House – 134 W. 2nd St.
- Fusion Lounge – 219 W. 2nd St.
- Sunny Discount Liquor – 2900 Clear Acre Ln.
The businesses that failed and served alcohol to the underage volunteer were:
- Valley Market – 505 Denslowe Dr.
- Jacksons Food Store - 901 N. Virginia St.
- The Stick Bar – 95 N. Sierra St.
- Nemo’s Market – 445 Wright Way Sparks, NV
- El Guicho Liquor – 1759 Silverada Blvd.
- Our Bar – 211 W. 2nd St.
In each instance, the volunteer provided their actual state issued identification, if they were asked for it, clearly identifying them as underage patrons.
The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit is comprised of Detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
(Reno Police Department)