Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... * LOCATIONS... - Showers and thunderstorms are developing as anticipated this afternoon across northeastern California, western Nevada, and the Sierra Nevada. Thunderstorm coverage will increase across these areas as the afternoon goes on. * HAZARDS... - Thunderstorms will be capable of producing frequent cloud-to- ground lightning, heavy rainfall, localized flooding, small hail, and gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. Blowing dust will also be possible across areas of dry ground where wetting rainfall has not occurred this past week. * PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... - If outdoors, keep your eyes to the sky and be prepared to seek shelter inside a building if you see lightning or hear thunder. - Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. - Residents living in or immediately downstream of burn areas should maintain awareness for potential flooding and debris flows. - If caught in dust, pull off the road and turn off all lights. Delay travel if possible.