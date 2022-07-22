July 22 Update:
Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has announced that Zafferine Amit McGilbra, age 45 (dob 12/10/76) from Sacramento has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years has been served.
In addition, McGilbra must also serve a consecutive term of 8 to 20 years in prison for a deadly weapon enhancement, which will result in an extension to serving a minimum of 18 years before parole eligibility begins.
McGilbra was convicted of Second-Degree Murder in the beating death of 42-year-old Clancy Christopher after a weeklong jury trial in March.
He was sentenced yesterday in Washoe County District Court by judge Kathleen Drakulich.
On October 24, 2019, the Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a battery with a deadly weapon call in the area of 330 Evans Avenue. Witnesses reported that the victim (Christopher) had been struck in the face with a large rock and was unresponsive. Christopher was transported to Renown Hospital where it was determined that he had multiple rib fractures, facial fractures and a frontal skull fracture.
These injuries were consistent with being severely beaten with a blunt object and Christopher ultimately died. RPD Robbery Homicide Detectives began an investigation and McGilbra was identified as the suspect. He was located the same day of the beating death and was detained after a several hour standoff on an unrelated warrant.
McGilbra was subsequently arrested by the Reno Police Department and this office filed murder charges against him and the case proceeded to trial. At sentencing Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Bolenbaker argued that McGilbra’s barbaric actions resulted in Christopher’s skull being caved in by the rock. McGilbra’s significant criminal history as well as his rigid belief that the altercation was just a normal fistfight were deserving of the maximum prison sentence he received.
-----
Reno Police officers say a man who was severely beaten on Evans Avenue last week has died of his injuries.
Police say 42-year-old Clancy Christopher of Reno died on Monday.
ORIGINAL STORY from October 25, 2019:
Reno Police (RPD) officers were at a standoff at an apartment complex near Sutro Street and Wedekind Road.
RPD says the standoff stems from an assault and battery that happened on Thursday that left the victim in critical condition.
They say on October 24th at about 3 p.m. their Patrol Division responded to the 300 block of Evans Avenue on the report of a subject down.
RPD says when officers arrived they located a subject lying on the ground.
They say officers were able to determine that the subject had been battered by a blunt object.
RPD says the victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
They say detectives with the robbery homicide unit responded and took over the investigation.
They say on Friday the suspect from the attack was located in the 1600 block of Wedekind Road.
They say Zafferine McGilbra was arrested for an outstanding warrant, battery with a deadly weapon and battery causing substantial bodily harm.
RPD says the victim is currently in the ICU unit with life threatening injuries.
The investigation in this case is still open, if you have any additional information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.