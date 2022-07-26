The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is partnering with the Salvation Army, Walmart and the Rotary Club of Reno to host two upcoming Stuff-The-Bus events.
Many of the supplies collected will benefit WCSD’s Children in Transition program, which provides services and supports for students who are identified as homeless and for students in foster care.
The first of the two Stuff-The-Bus events will take place on Saturday, July 30. The bus will be parked in the parking lot at the northwest Reno Walmart (5260 W. 7th St.) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second event will take place on Friday, Aug 5. The bus will be parked in the lot at Walmart in Lemmon Valley (250 Vista Knoll Pkwy.) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Children in Transition program provides students experiencing homelessness the opportunity to achieve the same high-quality academic standards by eliminating barriers to their education and addressing issues such as transportation to school, nutrition, health services and the need for school supplies.
Remaining supplies will be distributed to students at WCSD’s Back to School Expo on Saturday, Aug 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reno Town Mall, located at the corner of South Virginia and West Peckham Lane.
The Expo will also feature a job fair and provide families with information pertinent to the upcoming 2022-2023 school year regarding school meals, transportation, registration and more.
Supplies needed include:
- Backpacks
- Lunch bags
- Blue/black ink pens
- Highlighter pens
- Twistable crayons
- Color pencils
- Markers
- 3 ring folders (to snap in binders)
- Folders
- Binder dividers
- 3 ring pencil bags (to snap in binders)
- Glue sticks
- Kleenex
- Clorox wipes
- Composition books (college and wide ruled)
- Spiral notebooks (college and wide ruled)
- Loose leaf binder paper (college ruled)
- Dry erase markers
- Scissors
- Pencil sharpeners
- Sharpies
- Erasers