Sandbag Stations in Northern Nevada

Sandbag stations are set up in Washoe County and Douglas County, to help residents who may be dealing with flooding.
Officials say sand and bags are provided at each site, but residents should bring their own shovel and fill the bags themselves.
These are the sandbag stations located in Reno:
- Red Baron Blvd. at Moya Blvd.
- Home Gardens Dr. at Airway Dr.
- City of Reno Corporation Yard (1640 E. Commercial Row)
Other sandbag locations in Washoe County are listed here:
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station (130 Nectar St. in Lemmon Valley)
- Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane
- Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station, 1240 Eastlake Blvd in Washoe Valley
- Eastlake Blvd. and Gander Lane
- Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane
- Highland Ranch Parkway, west of Pyramid Hwy
- Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane Intersection, Pleasant Valley
- Toll Road and Geiger Grade intersection
Douglas County also has the following spots open to fill sandbags:
- Johnson Lane Fire Station (Minden)
- Genoa Fire Station (Genoa)
- Fish Springs Fire Station (Gardnerville)
- Ruhenstroth Fire Station (Gardnerville)
- Sheridan Fire Station (Gardnerville)
- Off of Leviathan Mine Road
- Holbrook Highlands, off Highland Way