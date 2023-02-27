Some schools have announced delays or cancellations for Monday, February 27 due to forecasted weather conditions.
We will update this story if more schools announce any delays or cancelations.
Washoe County (Incline Village):
Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, classes at all Incline Village schools are canceled. Students will engage in distance learning.
Lake Tahoe Unified School District:
Due to heavy snow and the forecasted blizzard conditions, all Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools will be closed Monday.
Lake Tahoe Community College:
Due to heavy snow and blizzard conditions, Lake Tahoe Community College’s campus will be closed on Monday. All offices and departments at the college will also be closed for the day.
Douglas County School District (Lake Schools):
Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School will be closed Monday due to hazardous winter conditions in the Lake Tahoe Basin. A decision on valley schools will be made Monday morning.
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District:
Due to anticipation of more snowfall and hazardous driving conditions, classes are canceled.
Carson City School District:
Due to expected high winds and pending weather-related conditions classes are canceled.
Douglas County School District:
Due to severe incoming winter weather, classes are canceled.
Storey County School District:
All schools are closed due to the expected winter storm.
University of Nevada, Reno:
Due to severe incoming weather non-essential campus operations and classes are suspended.
Truckee Meadows Community College:
All physical TMCC locations will be closed including the Child Care Center.
Western Nevada College:
Due to weather WNC has decided to move classes via remote for their Carson City and Douglas campus, including the Child Development Center. The Fallon campus will remain open with regular business hours.