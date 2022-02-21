The Plumas County Sheriff's Office was notified of a deceased body that was found in Rock Creek just north of Highway 70 over the weekend.
Personnel from the Jarbo Gap Cal Fire Station had located the body near the area where search operations were being conducted to locate Frank Christopher who was reported as a missing person on January 30, 2022.
Plumas County Sheriff's Deputies, along with swift water rescue teams from Cal Fire, and the Butte County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue teams responded to scene.
The deceased person was recovered by personnel on scene with the assistance of the Butte County Sheriff's helicopter.
An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm identity and determine the cause of death.
(The Plumas County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)