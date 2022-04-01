Authorities say the man wanted in a homicide west of Carlin Tuesday night has died by apparent suicide.
The Eureka County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the original shooting near Old Highway 40 around Tuesday at 5 p.m. where they found the body of 49-year-old Dean 'Reese' Johnson of Spring Creek.
After authorities identified 58-year-old Daniel G. Goodyear as a suspect, a search was launched involving multiple law enforcement including the Elko Police Department, Nevada State Police, Elko County Sheriff's Office and Washoe County Air Support (RAVEN).
Goodyear was found the next day, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation remains ongoing and Eureka County says both bodies were sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies for official cause of death.
Eureka County says the Nevada Division of Investigations-Major Crimes Unit, is conducting the murder-suicide investigation, while the Eureka County Sheriff's Office is conducting both coroner investigations.