It's Sky Tavern Jr. Ski Program's opening weekend for their 74th season on January 15th and 16th, 2022.
Their mission is to teach kids and families to ski. All of their Jr. Ski Programs sold out quickly for 2022 season.
Members can also ski and snowboard for free until 4 p.m.
Lessons begin at 9 a.m. and last until noon at the latest.
Sky Tavern is teaming up with Reno Ski and Rec Club, who are planning to teach classes on Fridays.
Their Sky Kids Program is the most popular and was the first to sell out this year. It teaches 4 and 5 year-olds to ski.
An adaptive program is also offered. It's meant to teach adults and kids who have developmental challenges.
For more information you can visit their website at https://www.skytavern.org/Learn-To-Ski-Snowboard.html.
About Sky Tavern Jr. Ski Program:
"The Sky Tavern Junior Ski Program is the oldest and largest volunteer staffed ski school in the country. Since 1948 over 100,000 kids have been part of STJSP. It is a Northern Nevada Tradition! Your neighbor learned to ski here.
On winter weekends parents and other adults are the staff, from instructors to cooks in the kitchen, and kids learn snowsports. All kids take a two-hour morning lesson and have the rest of the day to show off their new skills. Everyone can choose to participate on Saturday, Sunday, or both weekend days. Kids learn to ski and snowboard at a ski area just for them and because everyone joins for the whole winter season, they get pretty good at the sport."