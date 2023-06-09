A new fried chicken restaurant is opening its first location in Northern Nevada this Monday.
The Slim Chickens will be located at 351 Los Altos Parkway in Sparks - the location is the furthest west they've expanded so far.
It originally started in Arkansas two decades ago.
On Friday, the restaurant had a family day for staff members.
Their menu includes chicken sandwiches, wings, tenders…you name it.
"Our signature is our chicken tenders of course, ya we do chicken tenders. We also have wraps salads, wings and we have desserts. We have wings and dessert jars,” says Roy Perez, owner, CEO, Slim Chickens in Northern Nevada.
They hired about 125 employees for the Sparks site and plan to open another location in Damonte Ranch before the end of the year.