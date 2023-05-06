The community was invited to Truckee Meadows Water Authority's (TMWA) free "Smart About Water Day" on May 6, 2023, to learn more on the projects and plans that contribute to the overall state of water in the Truckee Meadows.
At Idlewild Park, the public had the chance to speak with scientists and local water planning experts from TMWA, Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency, Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility, Desert Research Institute, and other agencies.
There were information booths, presentations throughout the day, food trucks, and interactive learning opportunities for kids.
People were able to learn about a variety of topics such as:
How water recycling in the Truckee Meadows is advancing, how our water supply stays resilient during drought cycles, what is being done to protect the river and source water in our region, and how advanced water purification processes can extend our water resources.