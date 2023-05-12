A Sparks bicyclist died after being hit by a car on Prater Way at I-80 late last month.
Nevada State Police say a Volkswagen Atlas SUV was heading west on Prater Way on April 27th just after 5 p.m. when the driver tried to make a left turn onto the I-80 east on-ramp. That's when the bicyclist, identified as 67-year-old Lewis Leonard, failed to stop and was hit by the Atlas, throwing Leonard off his bike.
Leonard was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
NSP says the unidentified driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.
The crash remains under investigation.