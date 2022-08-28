The Sparks Police Department says they've arrested a man who attempted to steal a car at a local business on Saturday morning.
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at about 8:00 a.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to a business located in the 800 block of Bergin Way for an attempted theft of a motor vehicle investigation.
On Sunday August 28,2022 at about 9:15 a.m. officers with the Sparks Police Department located the suspect of the attempted auto theft.
The suspect was walking in the area of McCarran Blvd. and E. Greenbrae Dr.
The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Justice Bruhn.
Bruhn was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Washoe County jail.