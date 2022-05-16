Sparks Police are investigating a fatal crash on Vista Blvd. near Vista Del Rancho north of Los Altos Parkway.
The incident was called in to authorities around 9 a.m. on Monday.
Authorities say a passerby saw a motorcycle and body off the side of the road. The passerby tried CPR, but the unidentified motorcyclist was pronounced dead when medical personnel arrived on scene.
Police aren't sure when the crash actually happened, but say most likely it happened early in the morning when it was still dark.
Police say they believe speeding was a factor in the crash.
Southbound Vista Blvd. between Peppergrass Drive and Vista Del Rancho will be reduced to one lane for several hours while emergency crews investigate the crash site.