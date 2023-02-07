Florence Drake Elementary teacher Jason Murray was surprised with a national Milken Educator Award during a school assembly on Tuesday.
The recognition, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize that Murray can use however he chooses.
Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken presented the national honor, joined by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone M. Ebert.
Murray will join a national network of more than 2,900 Milken Educator Award recipients and other leaders from across the country dedicated to strengthening K-12 education.
Murray teaches third and fourth grade.