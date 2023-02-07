SPARKS, NEVADA — An all-school celebration at Florence Drake Elementary turns into the surprise of a lifetime for teacher Jason Murray! Watch as Lowell Milken, founder of the Milken Educator Awards, surprises the teacher with a Nevada Milken Award and $25,000, with the help of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone M. Ebert. It's a day Drake Elementary will remember forever!