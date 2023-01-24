SPCA of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Valentine’s Day fundraiser: Puppy Rose Delivery! Now until February 7, 2023, participants can purchase a beautiful long stem rose and include a personalized message to be delivered on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
Trained SPCA-NN volunteers will arrive at the indicated address at a scheduled time with an adorable puppy to hand (and paw!) deliver the rose and message to that special someone!
The cost is $100 per person, and all proceeds will go directly toward SPCA-NN’s mission to save and improve the lives of pets in our community.
“This event is one of our favorite fundraisers of the year, and we are excited to bring it back.It is sure to be an unFURgettable Valentine’s Day for those who participate. Having flowers delivered is always a thoughtful sentiment, but having a puppy deliver the flowers is uniquely special!” said Executive Director, Jill Vacchina Dobbs.
“The best part is that all proceeds from this playful fundraiser help pets in need and fund vital programs like spay/neuter surgeries, affordable vaccines, Todd’s Medical Assistance Fund, dental vouchers, rehabilitation and care costs, homeless pet rescue and adoption, and more!”
Registration is now open, and space is limited!
To purchase and schedule your puppy rose delivery, visit www.spcanevada.org/valentinesday2023 for all the details and to make your reservation.