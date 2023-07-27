Summer break is wrapping up for Washoe County students as school starts in less than three weeks.
Uniform, backpacks, school supplies, it all adds up.
While back to school shopping can be expensive, St. Vincent's thrift shop is hoping to help.
The National Retail Federation says families will spend about $400 on clothes and shoes alone before kids go back to school.
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada says providing cheaper options for families is essential.
"Because families are struggling right now," said Lisa Ross, Director of Community Outreach for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. "I mean rents are going up, food has gone up and people are struggling. So, to be able to come here and get high quality items at a great price, it's really important."
St. Vincent's off of East 4th St, is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
They offer children's shirts and pants for price ranges from $2 to $5.
St. Vincent's offers more than just clothes, they have low prices on shoes, backpacks, bicycles, and outdoor activities for kids to enjoy on the weekends.
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is also hosting a back-to-school fair next Thursday, August 3 for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The fair will be located at their Moana neighborhood center.
Families can access the food pantry, immigration legal services, get their immunization shots, and sign up for SNAP benefits.
They will also be offering other school supplies as well.
"So, we will have free coats for families," Ross said. "One coat per child. We'll also have crayons, crafts, all sorts of stuff. Silver summit will be there, and they will be bringing some school supplies there as well."
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada says they are grateful for their donors to be able to provide affordable clothing.
If you wish to donate, they have plenty of other options for you to do so.
"Donating back to school clothes is very easy you can go to one of our thrift stores or one of our donation centers. You can find that information on our website. They're open daily 8 to 4 and just drop it off."
For more information on how or where you can donate you can click the link below:
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and The Saint Vincent's Programs (ccsnn.org)