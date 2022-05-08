Nevada State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person near the Nevada/California Border in Wellington that happened on April 30.
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at approximately 2:47 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a single motorcycle crash that occurred northbound on SR-338 in the area of Lyon County mile marker 0 in Wellington, NV.
A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a red 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving northbound on SR-338 near Lyon County mile marker 0.
The driver failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the roadway to the right which eventually struck a speed limit sign and then overturned.
The driver was ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of the Harley Davidson (Robert Purvis, a 66-year-old Minden resident) succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220402120.
If anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.