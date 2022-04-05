A State Policy Report shows that Nevada's economy was the best in the country for the first quarter of 2022.
The State Policy Report ranks ranks states based on their most recent performance in three key measures of economic vitality – personal income growth, employment growth and population growth.
Nevada’s employment increased 9.7% over the past year compared to the national average of 4.7% with just 19 states exceeding the national economic performance.
Nevada’s personal income grew by 10.2%, slightly behind Florida and Texas at 10.3%. Population growth is at 1% compared to the national average of 0.12% and the unemployment rate is at 5.1% compared to the national average of 3.8%.